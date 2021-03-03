There have been several articles written for review on COVID, and I have appreciated the time and efforts that the authors have made in submitting their opinions. I will approach the subject area from a different angle, and it is my desire to help motivate one to do their own research and not rely on those who have an agenda that may be driven by money and control.
Each person has the ability to make an informed decision only if the information is provided. If the information is not provided in a transparent way, then it is one’s responsibility to be able to discern the truth and do their own research. I will use a question format and some recommended questions are as follows:
Why did Dr. Mullis who received a Nobel Peace Prize for work on the PCR test state that it should not be used as a diagnostic tool for identifying a virus?
Are the symptoms of Covid-19 better or worse than Covid gene therapy injection? Dr. Lawrence Palevsky.
Does the gene therapy/vaccine contain HIV?
Does the gene therapy/vaccine contain PEG (Polyethylene glycol).
Does the gene therapy/vaccine contain aborted fetal tissue?
Has the covid vaccine been FDA-approved according to their standard regulatory process? No. Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines have been authorized for emergency use only.
Is the CDC assuming authority that Congress does not have?
Why are there no upper respiratory coronavirus vaccines?
Is the risk to benefit ratio too high?
Can you trust your medical supplier with your life?
Is your medial provider properly informed about the risks involved in the gene therapy/vaccine.
Ask your medical provider to explain Cytokine Storm.
Ask your medical provider to explain ADE antibody-dependent-enhancement and how it may affect you after vaccination.
Hippocratic Oath summed up by Thomas Inman (surgeon): “Practice two things in your dealings with disease: either help or do not harm the patient.”
Does the proposed vaccine that is presently being administered meet the CDC definition of a vaccine?
What is the Prep Act? It is a win/win for some and a huge loss for many.
How can you know where to go to find information that is not agenda driven?
In researching the answers to the above questions here are some leads that may be helpful:
Dr. Blaylock explains masks; Dr. Tenpenny explains gene therapy/vaccine/ cytokine storm; Dr. Madej explains the gene therapy/vaccine; Dr. Martin explains gene therapy/vaccine; Dr. Cohan explains gene therapy/vaccine; Dr. Mercola explains gene therapy/vaccine; Dr. Judy Mikovits explains gene therapy/vaccine; Covid Vaccine on Trial; RFK Children’s Defense Fund; Reiner Fuellmich Lawyer (Crimes Against Humanity).
In 1976, the U.S. halted swine flu vaccine. The swine flu vaccine was halted after six weeks, resulted in 25 deaths and 362 cases of Guillain Barre injuries. After eight weeks of the Covid vaccine, we are at 501 deaths, 147 anaphylaxis reactions and 128 cases of Bell’s Palsy. The CDC is going full speed forward rather than stopping.
What is VAERS? It is a gov run site to record adverse reactions from vaccinations. It is accessible at VAERS.hhs.gov.
As of Feb. 12, 2021, 15,923 adverse events, 929 deaths, 3,451 ER visits, 316 permanent disabilities and 1,869 hospitalizations.
Gary Goodman
Kooskia
