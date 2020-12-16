Two big recent articles how the pandemic has affected the court system, and forced delays of trials, and, according to DA MacGregor, lots of mediation. My experience this year — really puts the big “H” in hypocrisy — is what passes for justice in these trying times.
I have a dispute with a neighbor on access to a well-known road in Elk City – PFI Road has been in use by the public for 100 years, and I own property on the road. So I ride my mules down the road to the BLM (public) land. One owner claimed it was private. I disputed this, but our ICSO sided with the neighbor and charged me with an infraction of trespass.
Because the complainer has friends in the DA’s office, it was assigned to a “special prosecutor,” Mr. Scott Olds. I tried to mediate/plea to any infraction, just not trespass. What did Scott Olds say? No! He forced me to trial. Trespass only is what Scott will accept. Why would Scott not budge on this?
According to Idaho law, if you get convicted for a trespass infraction, the next time you can be charged with a misdemeanor. Misdemeanors carry up to a year in jail and $1,000 fine. This is what Prosecutor Scott Olds is after. Olds tacked on five more additional counts, misdemeanors, before the infraction trial had even begun! He charged me all at once with an infraction and five misdemeanors for each of the five days in a row I merely rode by the so-called victim’s house!
Quote from the trial transcript:
Prosecutor Scott Olds “ ..we take these counts one at a time until we get an infraction conviction or found responsible for an infraction, or we run out of counts. If she is successful today in this trial, then I can move to have the next count made into an infraction, and we start again....”
Scott Olds, along with my neighbor, are out for blood, and Olds made it clear he is not going to stop until I end up in jail and pay thousands of dollars. He is being a zealous over-reaching advocate for one private citizen over the rights of another private citizen. It is simply a civil property rights dispute between neighbors. This is not a crime and never should have been treated as such.
This is so unfair and wrongful that any citizen should be put through the expense and emotional stress of such abuse. Please call Mr. Olds and Mr. MacGregor and tell them enough is enough — stop wasting taxpayers’ money on a disgruntled private citizen’s vendetta against another.
Melina Palken
Elk City
