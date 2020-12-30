Two big recent articles how the pandemic has affected the court system, and forced delays of trials, and, according to DA MacGregor, lots of mediation. Or not, as what happened to me.
The DA claims that the cases that go to trial are the “difficult” cases; those with crimes of violence, and a public safety component. As DA MacGregor stated “…you want to protect the community and the only way to do that is to put the defendant in prison so they dont have access to the public.”
Special Prosecutor Scott Olds is not representing the public safety/ interests of the state when he is coming after me with planned multiple trials when I have done nothing. I tried to mediate/plea to any infraction, just not trespass. What did Scott Olds say? No! He forced me to trial. Scott Olds is not preventing a “danger” to the community. He is being a zealous over-reaching advocate for one private citizen over the rights of another private citizen.
Ahhh yes, DA MacGregor and Prosecutor Olds, a retired senior citizen riding a mule down a public road, you better have her case tried immediately, multiple trials if you have to, and get her locked up right away! She is a danger to the community. Keep spending thousands of dollars and risking COVID illness to carry out this important personal vendetta of a neighbor against another neighbor, as this old woman riding her mule down the road must be stopped.
This is so unfair and wrongful that any citizen should be put through the expense and emotional stress of such abuse. Please call Mr. Olds and Mr. MacGregor and tell them enough is enough — stop wasting taxpayers’ money, and free me just like our beloved POTUS freed patriot General Mike Flynn!
Melina Palken
Elk City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.