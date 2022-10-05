The absentee ballots have been sent out and so the voting begins. This is our opportunity to try to right the sinking ship we are on. The Democrats are on a mission to destroy America as we know it. Their tactic is to intimidate, humiliate and silence those who do not agree with their agenda. Remember Biden called all MAGA supporters extremists and enemies of the state, further stating they needed to be stopped. Some other Democratic candidates are following Biden’s lead, like Representative Tim Ryan who recently stated, “We’ve got to kill and confront that movement.” Should Biden and Ryan be charged along with Shannon Brandt for the murder of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson on Sept. 18? Brandt stated he ran over and killed the 18-year-old because he was a “Republican extremist.” Where was the outcry from the news media? If the shoe had been on the other foot, the outcry would be deafening. If the Democratic party didn’t have double standards, they would have no standards at all. Oh yeah, Brandt was released on a $50,000 bond. Chalk one up for the Democrats, one less Republican to worry about.
Please take the upcoming elections seriously. Following is a quote taken from Brian Almon, Gem State: “The Democratic Party is the party of abortion until birth, the party of sex change surgeries for children, the party of racial animosity posing as racial justice, and the party of endless taxation, regulation, and censorship of dissident opinions. It does not matter how moderate any individual candidate presents him or herself, because they support this system, this organization that is dedicated to radically transforming our country into a socialist totalitarian hellhole. We, the voters of our communities, can and should reject this extremist ideology.”
