Public schools saved my life. I was welfare poor, government housing project poor, and if I had not had a free public education offered to me, I am convinced I would have died in the projects on welfare. But I was given a way out, and I am forever thankful.
That is why it breaks my heart to see the attitude Idaho leaders have taken about the state’s schools. Year after year, requiring local districts to run override levies to maintain an already faltering statewide system has made it perfectly clear all their political talk about doing what’s right “for the kids” is nothing more than hot air.
If legislators could have it their way, kids would either be homeschooled or attend church or private schools, thus relieving lawmakers of the pesky burden of providing a fair and equitable public education. That would leave kids like I was at age 15 without a belief that society valued them enough to invest in education – in a future.
Ironically, Idaho’s state constitution, which elected officials have sworn to uphold, demands that the state properly fund education. But when doing their sworn duty means spending money they choose to spend elsewhere, they show their true colors and leave it up to local districts to fend for themselves. And please don’t believe that not passing a levy will force legislators to do their constitutional duty. That ploy has not worked and will do nothing but make kids the victims of political maneuvering.
That means it is incumbent upon us to fund what the state refuses to fund. A bare-bones levy leads to a bare-bones education, and to a bare-bones future. If state officials won’t uphold the constitution, it is up to us to do so. Otherwise, our kids become collateral damage lasting long past an election.
Don’t let “for the kids” become an empty motto. You truly might save a life by passing a levy that puts meat on the skeleton education the state provides, perhaps giving some poor kid like I was a chance at a good life.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
