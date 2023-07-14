Opposition to private landowners to vacate.
Idaho Pathfinders Association (IPA): Pres: Todd Stenzel: 25A Groomer: Bob Hafer: Dave Thompson: Mr. Parry, Attorney.
The filed objection to White Bird Station and Adams Camp contains the following: Retaining the continuity of Milner Trail, preventing fragmentation, providing opportunities for recreation, preserving, and fostering culture, antiquity, history, etc.
Validated was Milner Trail, Old Florence Road, Florence Wagon Road, FS Trail 641, used by the public as the “The Modern-Day Milner Trail.”
On Nov 27, 2022: Mr. Parry’s original testimony: “And I understand that there might be a little bit of concern that we’re seeking validation of the Milner trail as it existed in 1862 or 1890 or 1920, but we’re not.”
Thompson (minute 18:32): we’re asking for validation of the route between Fish Creek and the Salmon River as the current, actually, the current route as what it was before the land gates were put in place. We are not suggesting any part of this trail be moved, but to strictly validate the route we have right now and leave the gates out.
In rebuttal by Mr. Parry, Nov. 27: we defined it as from Fish Creek to Florence and then today we made it very clear that the workarounds around Adams camp are acceptable to my clients.
What culpability legally, financially will the IPA face when found to be inconsistent in their actions and future inconsistent statements from the original testimonies that will cause financial harm to the private landowners?
Now, with the latest war cry of IPA of “taking this all the way,” and after reviewing the original testimonies vs. today’s filing of opposition to vacate, lost is the credibility, ethics and trust of the IPA.
To be continued.
Shelley DeHaas Rambo
Grangeville
