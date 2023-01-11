First, let’s talk about the Riggins’ signs. Some are more upset with the signs than the issue. Why is that? I do not like the signs either, but I could not think of another way to raise awareness. We have attempted unsuccessfully for more than a year to address the obscene material in Riggins schools.

Who am I? I am a veteran of the United States Navy. I have lived in the Riggins canyon for more than 25 years. Some of my children went to school in Riggins. I have been asked, “why are you involved since you do not currently have kids in this school?” While true, I did not know that was a requirement to care. How many school board members currently have children in this school?

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments