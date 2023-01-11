First, let’s talk about the Riggins’ signs. Some are more upset with the signs than the issue. Why is that? I do not like the signs either, but I could not think of another way to raise awareness. We have attempted unsuccessfully for more than a year to address the obscene material in Riggins schools.
Who am I? I am a veteran of the United States Navy. I have lived in the Riggins canyon for more than 25 years. Some of my children went to school in Riggins. I have been asked, “why are you involved since you do not currently have kids in this school?” While true, I did not know that was a requirement to care. How many school board members currently have children in this school?
It has been said, there is no obscene material in Riggins schools. Yes, there is, according to the Idaho Statute 18-1514. Is it harmful? Yes, according to Idaho Statute 18-15-13.
Even district leadership said they will not allow their children to read some of the material in a challenged book. Yet, the school’s review committee maintains it holds no obscene material, and it was allowed to be placed back in the library. If they would not want their children to read it, why yours?
Important questions about the obviously obscene material:
1. Where did it come from?
A solution for the school board to change its policies using the Idaho State statutes as a standard to evaluate all material in the school district. Though the school has put in place a committee to review books, the Supreme Court decision on obscenity is determined by the community, not a committee.
Make no mistake, this issue is about the mental health and innocence of the children.
“If anyone causes one of these little ones that believe in me to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and be tossed into the depths of the sea.” (Matthew 18:6).
