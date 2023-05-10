Several times in my life I have encountered events and circumstances that were so beyond common sense and lacking basic morality that I had to question myself “Is it just me or do others feel bewildered also?” Living in a world where a Supreme Court Justice cannot define a woman! One would think she isolated herself on a remote island of intellectual thought. Amazingly she is not alone.
Is it just me, or does it grieve you also that fellow citizens are willing to mutilate their children because of a major emotional issue referred to as gender dysphoria? What are we doing when a choice has such a permanent, mental scar telling children they are not adequate as they are. Add to that the audacity of so-called highly educated doctors performing these phycological atrocities. Now I’m told that one in four teens are questioning their God-ordained gender. I grew up understanding it was an obvious observation. My compassion goes out to those who struggle with these emotional issues faced by parents and children. Parenting is not for wimps. Positions of leadership are not for wimps. Taking a stand for what is right is not for wimps.
