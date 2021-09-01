Recently, the news has been that many of the local homes purchased have been paid for with cash. One might guess that nervous people are selling stocks and putting their inflating $$$ in land and things of lasting value. Consider the following statement found in the last issue of Investment Rarity’s Market Update, (Peter Krauf) for a possible inflation proof investment.
“Over the past fifty hears, silver has twice flirted with the $50 level. And despite 41 years since silver’s first peak at $50 in 1980, it is still currently 50 percent below that all-time nominal high. It is incredible that after so long and so much fiat money printing that silver is still so cheap. (Spot price today as this is printed is $24.17.) On a relative basis, silver needs to triple just to keep up with gold’s gains of the past 50 years.
“If we use the Silver/S&P 500 ratio of January 1980, and apply it to today, we get an astounding number. At a ratio of 0.445, with the S&P at 4,400, we get a silver price of $1,958 per ounce.
This is even above the current gold price. I’m not suggesting that silver is going there, but hey, weirder things have happened. Besides, the S&P 500 could drop, and I think likely will. Let’s say it falls by 50 percent to 2,200. That would still imply a silver price of $975, a long way from $24.
“It’s astounding to see the price of other metals in 1980. Most have at least doubled, many have tripled, and some are up 10 times and even 20 times. But silver is the only one that is today below a 1980 high. In fact, at today’s price, silver is still 50 percent below its 1980 peak, without counting inflation.
“That is senseless. If you calculate silver’s drop from the $50 peak adjusted for inflation at $174, then silver is down 85 percent. As part of my ongoing research, I follow a lot of assets, I honestly cannot think of one easily investable sector as cheap as silver is today. And that makes silver very exciting as we look forward.” (Call Bill Collins at Investment Rarities for info on what is a proven secure source of silver and gold. And a potential great inflation investment. 651-216-2494)
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
