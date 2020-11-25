Many civic leaders in Idaho and other states have issued orders during the past nine months affecting property or what happens on property. Do such orders apply to public or private property or both?
Public property is purchased, controlled, and maintained by tax dollars. Private property is purchased, controlled, and maintained by individual effort and money. If I bake cakes, cakes are my property. If I raise cows, cows are my property. If I raise tomatoes, tomatoes are my property. Property isn’t physical items alone. Since life requires ceaseless effort to maintain, men and women apply their faculties, thoughts, and reason to provide. From this production stems properties: a person’s speech, press, conscience, individuality, beliefs, etc; besides the normally thought of property like tools, equipment, animals, land, or a home. By observation, some civic leaders treat private property as ‘public property’ (ask restaurant owners, potato farmers, hair stylists, and exercise professionals, etc.). How can this be? If so, it follows that private property isn’t private. Why? Private property requires 1) the right to own one’s production/property and 2) the control of one’s production/property. Logically then, private property, when controlled by a civic leader is not private anymore, but seized property.
I think this is a slippery slope; when civic leader(s) directly or indirectly seek to control private property, property that they (civic leaders) did not previously purchase, control or maintain.
Scott Perrin
Cottonwood
