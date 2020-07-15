Several years ago, an uncommon windstorm damaged farms and fences in a rural community. In time, everyone’s stock was recovered, except for a few hogs which ran wild in the foothills. Efforts to recapture the hogs were fruitless. As the months passed, the hogs became more wily and harder to capture. One day a man requested fencing supplies and cracked corn at the mercantile store. “I am hoping to catch hogs,” the man told the storekeeper. “Good luck, most around here have given up.” Thirty-nine days later the man returned inquiring about the proprietor of the butcher shop. The storekeeper, eyebrows raised, couldn’t help himself, “You caught the hogs? How?” The man explained: “It took four days to find the hogs. Then I set out cracked corn. Ten days later, a few nibbled at it. I was patient. Then I placed a fence post next to the corn. Five days passed before hogs didn’t worry about the fence post and ate freely again. Then, during the next 20 days I systematically set posts for a fence. Yesterday, I shut the gate and I have several corn-fed hogs ready for butchering.”
Sometimes I wonder if unemployment and stimulus checks have the same effect on people, businesses, or civic agencies. Many are quick to look and depend on elected officials in government for financial support: a recipe to become lazy or indolent. Do we really believe that governors or legislators or congressional leaders are paying from their private purses to do this “philanthropy?” Or, are we being a bit shortsighted by not pausing to consider that nothing enters the public treasury for the benefit of one citizen without taking from another citizen?
Scott Perrin
Cottonwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.