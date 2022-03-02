I have lost confidence in the school district’s budget. Until a forensic audit is performed, I cannot begin to think of passing a levy. The monies they claim to need are tenuous at best; $4.1 million, $3.8 million, $2.1 million, $2.6 million and now $1.7 million.
MVSD receives an annual “regular audit” from Presnell Gage, PLLC, a qualified firm with CPAs. That’s good. The results of this “regular audit” help the MVSD administration and trustees in understanding the financial health and performance of the school district.
But when the administration is confronted by the taxpayer with questions of where does the money come from? How is it spent? On what is it spent? Where specifically is the money needed and why? Then, the inquisitor is met with “It’s too complicated” to explain. Yet, in the Free Press newspaper (Feb. 16) is a half-page ad that appears to give the information in a nutshell. And the given information is unclear on the specifics of who, what, when, where, why and how. For example, 80% of the school budget is for wages and benefits. The ad does not clarify that. Does the $1.7 million have 80% ($1.36 million) going to wages and benefits?
Are the taxpayer monies being spent effectively, efficiently and responsibly? We don’t know. A forensic audit will use different techniques by specialized and trained auditors with CFFs (Certified Financial Forensics) to answer those questions. These types of audits look for ineffective, inefficient and/or irresponsible accounting practices.
A forensic audit resets the issues back to zero. It’s an audit that should be performed at least once every ten years, in my opinion. Especially, when dealing with millions of dollars of taxpayer funds. This type of audit is overdue.
Without specifics, it would be irresponsible to give officials a blank check. Accountability needs to be established. Vote no on this levy.
Vincent Rundhaug
Grangeville
