Mr. Stevens, in last week’s paper [Free Press issue May 17], talked about America being a “post-Christian culture.” If 64% of Americans self-identify as Christian, what does he mean by “post-Christian”? What does Mr. Stevens mean by “truth”? Is mainstream Christian “truth” the same as Muslim “truth,” or Mormon, or Jehovah’s Witness “truth”? Does he follow Muslim “truth”? If not, why not? Since America is not a Christian nation, why should I be concerned about Bible verses any more than scripture from the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Bible translation or from The Book of Mormon or from Hindu texts or from scientific evidence or secular thought. Cultures and religions around the world have different meanings affixed to the term, “truth.” “Truth” is not a universal term. Our country is great because we allow many different cultures and religions and ideas. We definitely have corruption in our government, but we don’t have to have the government forcing morals on the populace just because a minority thinks that is best.
No one has to have God to live a good moral life. Maybe we all just need to use a little tolerance and avoid this government control of our lives, and our morals, and what the state and well-meaning people my dad used to refer to as “do-gooders” want to do to take away our free choice. As long as a book in public schools doesn’t hurt someone physically, what is the harm? Can’t parents help their kids learn how to think?
I don't even bother to read the drivel.
