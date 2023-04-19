Many religious sects revise, paraphrase and clarify God’s Word. In Genesis, Moses (?), uses “helper” or “helpmate”, as a word for Eve. That word came to be known as “wife,” under obligation and subservience to her “husband,” in relation to relationships and religions today. And, an obligation to church service became the transforming “way,” to salvation. The truth is, our Bibles have been modified, but under clear warning that any person doing so will be held accountable for deceptions, no salvation for those leading the world astray. But no matter how far a person or religion twists God’s Word, it can and will be proved eternal.
Who wrote the Bible? People like you and me. They were inspired to write little books of their witnesses to the existence of a Real Living God. These little books were bound together to form the “Christian” Bibles we read today. Esther, a subservient woman, wrote The Book of Esther, and so on. In translation and with purpose, these books are adjusted. Many religions use scripture out of context of the intended moral of the story to sell you on religious rules that separate their religion from all the others, makes you believe compliance to their rules is the way to God’s protection and salvation, that only you and theirs can be saved. Not true! The Good News is this: the power of God saving all who believe. That’s God’s promise, and Jesus, came to this earth from his otherworldly existence to set us straight. He didn’t claim to be God. He was given the power and OK to come and try to save us. Show us “The Way.” Our sacrifices and reparations (not commanded by God, Jer. 7:22), grew to stink to high heaven. Behaving like a son, or daughter, of God’s creation, of love, was obscured by obligation, and became a smoke screen, a “veil.”
