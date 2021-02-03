Dennis Prager is undecided: “Since the day after the 2020 presidential election, I have said I am an agnostic with regard to whether the election was honestly or dishonestly decided. The primary reasons for my agnosticism are the usual ones:
“The anomalies: In 132 years, no president has received more votes in his run for reelection and lost. Yet Donald Trump received 10 million more votes in 2020 than in 2016 — and lost.
“Trump won 18 of the 19 counties both Democrats and Republicans regard as the ‘bellwether’ counties [also four bellwether states] that virtually always go with the outcome of presidential elections. Yet he lost.
“Republicans held onto all the House seats they were defending and gained another 13 seats. Yet, Trump lost....
“Mostly Democratic states sent out tens of millions of ballots-or-applications-for-absentee-ballots to people who never requested them. Voting began in some states six weeks before Election Day.
“People have submitted sworn affidavits at great personal cost and with possible perjury charges that they witnessed ballot tampering....
“[A]ll these things would matter little if Democrats involved in ballot-counting felt morally compelled to count votes honestly.
“[O]ne question ... Would moral considerations prevent Democrats from cheating to oust Trump? Or, to put the question in the positive: Would Democrats deem it morally obligatory to cheat on behalf of Joe Biden?
“... To repeat, I have never said Biden did not win the election. [E]ven if there was considerable fraud, that doesn’t mean the election result would have been different . . .
“[But unless] Democrats knew they were lying for four years when they labeled Trump a fascist, racist, Nazi, dictator, etc., were they not duty-bound to cheat on Biden’s behalf? So, then, when you have circumstantial evidence (not proof), combined with opportunity, desire, motive and, most important, no moral argument against cheating and a strong moral argument for cheating, it isn’t a ‘lie,’ and it isn’t a crackpot conspiracy theory, to wonder about the integrity of America’s 2020 presidential election” (Lewiston Tribune, 1-31-21).
“Ideas have consequences.”—Richard Weaver
Amen.
Gary Altman
Grangeville
