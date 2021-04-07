State Senator Crabtree, referring to S1,136, said, “This building is full of wonderful ideas, but we have to find out a way to pay for them,” he said. Statewide, approximately 80 kindergarten programs are being paid for by property taxes. “We want to take some of that burden off of taxpayers and have this paid for by state money,” he said, through sales and income tax, and not the property tax.” While the statehouse may very well be full of ideas, not all of them are wonderful. Including the idea there’s something called “state money”. There is no “state money”. It is all the taxed-to-death citizen’s money.
Senator, you know this. Let’s be using the correct language. We fully support the proposal to move something that all residents take advantage of off the backs of only property owners.
Art and Maureen Charette
Soon to be citizens of Idaho
Ignacio, Colo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.