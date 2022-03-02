Let’s face it, folks, the school levy is a tax, a lien on your property. A self-imposed tax if you vote in favor. To call it a fundraiser is deceptive, it is a tax. The levy will add hundreds of dollars of tax to your property tax bill. Unlike most taxes, you can choose to say no. You can choose to stop the tax tyranny. Vote no on the levy, and force District 244 to live within their budget allotment, just like we all have to do.
George Kerley
Grangeville
