We appear to be under a PsyOp of global proportions. Most Americans don’t trust their own press. Wild points of view are propagating through the Internet because there seems to be no accepted information source with integrity. Censorship is rampant and is not a cure for the problem.
The pattern is clear as chaos.
An election has been clearly stolen. The Supreme Court has refused to hear the evidence. A politically manufactured pandemic is causing panic. Contradictory information abounds. Constitutional limits are being completely ignored and propaganda against citizens is now legal and clearly taking place.
Keep the simple truth in mind my friends. A concept so profoundly unifying, logical, and simple was well-stated in our Declaration of Independence:
We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness —That to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed,…
This is the mandate for proper republican/lawful government. Government’s job is to protect both life and rights so we can be happy. Anything that is contrary to this simple mandate is by definition un-republican/lawful and is thus un-constitutional by definition even if it is found in a constitution itself no matter what any court may say.
The only way to keep government within our cage is to only follow lawful laws and policies and to exercise our lawful rights with vigor to stop and prevent such breaches of our trust. If we allow ourselves to become conditioned through propaganda, fear, threats, or decrees, we will no longer be free and we will no longer be happy and we may even no longer be alive.
Just sayin…. if you are not doing anything about it, get off your butt now.
Sandy (Sanford) Staab
Kooskia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.