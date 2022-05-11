Over the past few months, I’ve thought a lot about whether I should weigh in on the race for Superintendent of Public Instruction. In this day and age, it seems like a slippery slope to share thoughts about campaigns and elections. We also hear loud and clear that we need to stay in our lane. Well, I guess this is my lane. I’ve been an Idaho educator for 27 years while serving in three different rural Idaho school districts, as well as working as a deputy superintendent at the State Department of Education. I also served four years as a Gooding County Commissioner. Rural Idaho education is my wheelhouse and it’s from that perspective I voice my interest in seeing Debbie Critchfield elected as our next State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
I have known Debbie for more than fifteen years. We worked together on Idaho’s Dual Credit Task Force while she was a school board member in Cassia County, and I was at the State Department of Education. It was clear even then how much she cared about Idaho’s children and creating opportunities and access for all students. As a rural educator that is what I want for our students in rural Idaho. They deserve access and opportunity just like any other student. Debbie brings the vision, the willingness to collaborate and actually listen, and the ability to advocate on our behalf and truly be a leader.
It’s time for a positive change in Idaho education and Debbie Critchfield is that change. Please join me in supporting Debbie on May 17.
(Rob Sauer is the Homedale School District Superintendent, 2021 Idaho Superintendent of the Year, 2005 Milken National Educator for Idaho.)
Rob Sauer
Caldwell
