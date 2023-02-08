The so-called “radical hate group” does not want to shut down Riggins schools. Our concern as a group of concerned citizens is the safe environment for the children in our schools. This group did find websites on the school counselor’s page that directed children to porn sites under the guise of LGBTQ resources. The school leadership had to be notified twice before it was taken down. Who is responsible for putting it there? How long has it been there?
I read the article that Superintendent Trish Simonson put in the Idaho County Free Press last week [issue Feb. 1], she said: “It’s time to move forward.” What about the children who may have been exposed to porn from that website and/or the books in the library or the teachers’ libraries? Or are they just collateral damage? We want policies updated and enforced that will protect the children’s mental health. Some people have been fed false information. Check out online sites on the dangers and harmful effects of obscene materials when given to children. We would like the people in Riggins to know the truth. The truth is sometimes not pleasant. Don’t put a Band-Aid on a compound fracture. The Band-Aid is the smoke screen called “It’s time to move forward.” Does this mean forget about it and cover it up like in the past issues? It’s time to be transparent and clean up the mess first.
