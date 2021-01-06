This Christmas, my daughter sent me some baked goods from back east. They had to be delivered quickly. Somehow my apartment number was deleted from the address listed. A very nice gentleman from Fed Ex did some research and delivered the package that night. I wish I had gotten the gentleman’s name, but you know who you are.
Thank you for service above and beyond. That’s why I love this town.
Joyce Olmstead
Grangeville
