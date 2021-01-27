(Editor’s note: Mr. Brandt submitted two short letters we’ve combined for publication.)
Jan. 20, 2021, a sad day for truth, justice, and America.
It warms my heart to see the party of kindness, unity, inclusion, and forgiveness in action as they continue with impeachment and other actions to further beat down President Trump and his 75-plus million supporters.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
(0) comments
