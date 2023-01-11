In response to Eric Hook, trustee Salmon River JSD 243 [Free Press, Dec. 28]:
Yes, as a public entity, school board trustees are bound by law and the will of patrons (parents, community members, taxpayers... etc.).
The public relies on the trustees for more than just opinions or expressing them. The public relies on a school board for action. Because of no action, and poor judgment, the school is sick and troubled, and its problems have spilled into the streets. If all a trustee can do is shift attention to yard signs, it goes to show nothing is being done to fix the problem on the inside. When a complication is disregarded, it will never go away but only grow stronger.
Multitudes of community members are still looking for relief but have found none. Board members have retracted from concerned community members, calling them parties of hate and vitriol. Not responding to phone calls or emails from concerned community members and shutting them down at meetings is not the way to bring healing and relief to Salmon River.
Trustees’ opinion is “the assertion that porn and/or obscenity in our schools is patently false...etc.” This is interesting. Maybe the trustee is befuddled between the school having defenses that allow for disseminating materials harmful to minors, and what types of materials are harmful to minors. Maybe he means he condones disseminating materials harmful to minors, as long as they are in Salmon River schools.
Pornography is a noun, meaning sexually explicit writing, images, video... etc.
The school board is biased. Several trustees have served many years. The function of the board has become compromised and is overflowing with conflicts of interest. One trustee’s spouse is employed by another trustee. Another trustee, under a business name, has taken payment from the school for services, even recently to the amount of $2,948.77 in 12/2022. Even when done correctly under (a remote interest), this sheds light.
It may be time for the board to resign as a whole, or it may be time for a complete recall of the Salmon River School board. Compromised, biased, and complicit.
