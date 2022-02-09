So, Joe is going to put a black woman on the Supreme Court. How nice.
He is going to limit his choice down to maybe five percent of the capable candidates. Is that the way to get the best person for the job? What about the very qualified white women or black men? So, they are all tossed aside with the obviously tainted white men. I believe MLK said something about not judging people by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. What hypocrites the lefties are!
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
