So, Joe is going to put a black woman on the Supreme Court. How nice.

He is going to limit his choice down to maybe five percent of the capable candidates. Is that the way to get the best person for the job? What about the very qualified white women or black men? So, they are all tossed aside with the obviously tainted white men. I believe MLK said something about not judging people by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. What hypocrites the lefties are!

Lucky Brandt

Kooskia

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments