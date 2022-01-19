Question: If a Clarkston resident dies from Covid at St. Joseph Hospital in Lewiston, does he count as a statistic in Idaho or Washington? Asotin County or Nez Perce County? Both? Random? Just curious.

Lucky Brandt

Kooskia

