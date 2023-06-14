Friday, May 26 Tribune: “High court boosts property rights over clean water.” An Idaho couple won their case against government BS and are now able to use their property as they wish. Although a huge victory for personal property rights, it cost the couple thousands and took more than 16 years to prevail.
How did the AP/Lefties present the information? Just the facts? Oh no. The first short paragraph and two more short ones near the end of the long article contained the facts. In between were several long columns of opinion, presented as news from any source they could find that disagreed with the court’s finding. Nowhere was there any mention of support for the court’s affirmation of our right to own and use our private property. All the “opinion news” was that as a result of this opinion, we’ll all be drinking dirty water and thousands will die.
