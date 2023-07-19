Dear Emily Skrap [Free Press issue July 12 letter],
No one in Grangeville is sorry you were shocked about our way of life. Yes, we did live through covid, rather casually I might add. We didn’t double mask, most of us didn’t even single mask, most of us didn’t get the ‘Fouchi ouchie,’ and guess what, Idaho County’s covid mortality rate was exponentially low. Here, we have common sense, which isn’t so common anymore. Sounds like you are proof of it. You didn’t see latex gloves at the Cowboy Breakfast... so what. None of us minded in the least. So next year, please feel free to stay home during Border Days, in fact, how about you just go out of your way never to visit Idaho County again. We’re not interested in your visit. When you’re in your car, probably still wearing your mask, just keep on driving.
(1) comment
Tell us what you really think, Jason. LOL[beam]
