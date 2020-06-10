The City of Kamiah just, sorry for the cliché, threw out the baby with the bath water. There are problems between the Kamiah Fire Department and the Kamiah Emergency Medical Rescue Unit. The solution is obvious. Separate the two. Two chains of command.
Kamiah City claims that would be the old way, the illegal way (due to Resolution 2016-1). It would not be. The council is not limited by former legislation. They have the authority and ability to repeal or update that resolution.
City leaders chose to discard their emergency medical system as of July 1, 2020. EMS was told to vacate the building that it helped build. In about 26 days, an unknown change to the emergency treatment and transport of the sick and injured is going to happen. It will happen in not just Kamiah, but portions of Clearwater, Idaho and Lewis counties. The City of Kamiah has cornered other entities, and everybody needs to take a stand.
I live in Idaho County, and I try to limit my Lewiston shopping. I have recently and regularly patronized local shops for groceries, hardware, restaurants, insurance, equipment rentals, tires, banking, RV services, recreational services and equipment, Second Amendment supplies, medical and health care, gyms, car parts and accessories, fuel, electricity, propane. So, I call on all the area businesses, and government agencies to rebuke the city of Kamiah. Incorporated cities, that receive tax dollars, have a responsibility to provide services including emergency medical services.
The City of Kamiah leadership should immediately reverse its decision of June 3, 2020, separate emergency medical services from its fire department and support all of their employees. This is not a feud, this is not a bad actor, group or clique. This is a set of circumstances with deep roots and will take time to solve. Solved it can be, but not by quitting, which is what the city council and mayor have done with EMS.
Glenn Swearingen
Kooskia
