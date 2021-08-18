In the past two weeks, there have been some excellent letters to the editor regarding the current state of affairs our country, the United States of America, is in and where we are headed if we don’t wake up. Thank you, Buck Weckman (A Boston Tea Party Movement), thank you Jake Wren (Following Piped Piper of Marxist Destruction), Cherylyn Kerley (Vet Candidates) and a few others. Please keep writing so people do not forget what a glorious country we have and the beautiful freedoms that we are on the verge of losing.
CNN and MSNBC have been condemning the southern border states for not mandating that everyone wear masks, saying children cannot return to school unless they are masked and blaming the governors of those states for the shortages of ICU beds in their hospitals due to COVID-19 resurgence. These border states do have a tremendous problem on their hands, and the White House, Joe and Kamala are to blame. They opened our borders when we were just beginning to recover from the shutdown of our businesses and our schools. They are letting millions of illegal aliens into our country. Illegals that have not been tested, and who knows what diseases they may be carrying, and they are busing and flying these illegals throughout our country and setting them free. Does anyone think that possibly they could be the cause of the resurgence of COVID-19 and the delta variant in our country? Of course, they are.
A while back while driving on Hwy 13, I drove by a residence with a flag pole in their front yard, and they were flying our great American flag. They were flying our American flag upside down. Upside down! I was so shocked to see this, that it actually brought me to tears. I realized that the individuals at that residence were correct. America is in “distress.” Maybe more of us should fly our American flags upside.
It’s not too late people; vet your candidates and by all means vote.
God Bless America.
Mary Ann Blees
Clearwater
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.