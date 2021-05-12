We are fortunate in this community to have public schools that are well cared for and with devoted staffs. District $244 does an amazing job considering the obstacles it often faces doing so.
Our children deserve the best we can offer them. Please vote yes for the upcoming levy.
Sally Nolan
Grangeville
