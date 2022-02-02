Let’s show our pride and support for students in School District 244 by voting in favor of the supplemental levy.

Parents, grandparents, owners and workers in the business communities, farmers and ranchers – we all need to have our kids’ backs for an education that will give them the best chance to succeed in a competitive world and strengthen our communities today and tomorrow.

We have three ways to vote - select one:

1. Now – request an absentee ballot from idahocounty.org.

2. Monday, Feb. 14 – Early voting starts at the courthouse and ends March 4.

3. Tuesday, March 8 – vote in person at your usual voting place.

Vote in favor of the levy. Do it for our kids!

Janice Inghram

Grangeville

