The Kids Klub has received many generous donations of coats, snow pants, hats, scarves, snow boots, gloves, etc. for our community coat drive. If your child is in need of any of the items listed above, please stop by The Kids Klub at 506 South A Street. Items have been cleaned, sorted and labeled in the foyer. Please feel free to choose an item your child needs. The foyer will be open from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. the week of Dec. 27th-30th. Thanks to everyone who donated items to help keep our community kiddos warm!
Thanks so much and have a Merry Christmas!
Kristi L. Keeler
Program Director
The Kids Klub, Inc.
