All of the residents and staff at Grangeville Health and Rehab would like to send a special thank you to all of you who made our holidays so special. SPPS, The Gym, Kathleen Vopat, Kids Klub, the group who decorates the outside of our windows and so many more! Your kindness is overwhelming and has brought so much joy to so many. We appreciate you!
Amy Farris AD/SSD
For the residents, staff at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.