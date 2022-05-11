Vote for Mike Kingsley on May 17! Mike understands that our freedom is derived from the power of the people, not the power of the government. His actions as our current District 6 representative prove this. Did you know Mike stood with the Hardware Brewing Company when Governor Little tried to shut them down? He fought to stop Little's emergency orders and co-sponsored legislation to un-mask children. He stood up to indoctrination in our schools. He signed on to a letter asking the Idaho School Board to leave the National School Board for their position on calling parents domestic terrorists. He didn't just write letters, he stayed on them after they refused. Four months later, they left the national organization. Mike is a true patriot. He has my vote!
Allen Wiik
Lewiston
