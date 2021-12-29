“Father came downstairs right after eight o’clock, looking gloomy. He was obviously not in a holiday mood. He sat silently at the table. There was only the sound of the spoon clinking silently against the sides of his glass of tea … Father drank his tea quickly … I got up to accompany Father to the car … Father usually drove everyone to the Kremlin on a holiday … At the gate, Father finally shared the news. ‘They flew over again’” (369).
The unidentified flying objects in the above scene aren’t eight tiny reindeer; they’re U-2 spy planes.
This isn’t the morning after the night before Christmas. Stalin hadn’t hung stockings. If alive still, Stalin might have hanged some friends, family, and faithful supporters—but not stockings.
The above “holiday” is May Day 1960, celebrating Soviet military might with nonstop parades: troops, tanks, and huge missiles mounted on mobile launchers.
The narrator is Sergei Khrushchev. The teaspoon-tapping paterfamilias is his father, Nikita, portrayed sympathetically in ‘Nikita Khrushchev and the Creation of a Superpower’.
My signed copy of Sergei’s book, sits uncomfortably, squeezed between two books, whose American authors bear witness to less benign Soviet intentions and more sinister methods.
‘Witness’ is Whittaker Chambers’s 1952 autobiography, documenting his tormented childhood, his desperate conversion to communism at Columbia University, his Soviet espionage alongside Alger Hiss, his disillusionment with communism, his encounter with God, and his decision to risk career and reputation to testify regarding communist infiltration into key branches of American government.
‘Whittaker Chambers’ is Sam Tanenhaus’s 1997 biography of Chambers, praised by historian Stephen Ambrose (Band of Brothers) as well-researched, fair-minded, and well-written.
Winter is the perfect season to recall Cold War lessons—to remember Stalin’s inhuman network of gulags—frozen work prisons, where starving dissident voices, like Solzhenitsyn, were punished for writing facts and speaking truth to power. We remember in winter the suffering of people imprisoned for thought crimes. While chill winds blast across prairies, howling historical warning, we recall snow-covered words, still chiseled in stone at Arlington Cemetery: “Freedom Is Not Free.”
Gary Altman
Grangeville
