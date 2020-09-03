I am still trying to understand today's racism. Apparently, it is racist to not consider a person for a job or office because they are black or a woman, but not racist to hire or elect them because they are black and/or a woman? (I realize I am mixing racism and sexism here, but both are part of my puzzlement.)
Then the media reports (Lewiston Tribune, Aug. 27) on the execution of "the only Native American on federal death row." Why is the man's race even mentioned? In a non-racist world, he would be just a man and not a Native American man, or a black man, or a white man. or yellow, red, green or anything else man. As long as any of us is labeled or considered by race in any way, I believe that is racism.
Of course, by today's definition, my opinion doesn't count because I am white and male, so automatically racist and sexist.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
