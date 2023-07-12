As a family with experience at both Kootenai Medical Center and Syringa Hospital, we are able to compare care and services of both facilities, and we can say without a doubt that Syringa far surpasses Kootenai in every way. There may not be as much technology available on site at Syringa as at the larger mega-medical facility, but access is never far away and cooperative agreements work smoothly. That is why it is disconcerting to learn that discussions are happening about joining the larger system. I will not enumerate or elaborate on the problems we have experienced with the facility in Coeur d’Alene, but suffice it to say, we are far happier with the services we receive here in Grangeville. It is worrisome to think our local hospital might join that larger system with its larger problems.
Mike Ruskovich
