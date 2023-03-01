Palkens, you know that the snow groomer was not blocked by the landowners. I checked, as you also did, so quit making false statements.

I believe Barbara Grimm was right about the route of 400-Hwy 18; otherwise, there would have to be two bridges or crossings when 400-Hwy 18 was built. Not where you want it.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments