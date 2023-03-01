Palkens, you know that the snow groomer was not blocked by the landowners. I checked, as you also did, so quit making false statements.
I believe Barbara Grimm was right about the route of 400-Hwy 18; otherwise, there would have to be two bridges or crossings when 400-Hwy 18 was built. Not where you want it.
As for the Scott easement, call 1-208-962-3680 for the true story for BLM access to all from the Red River side to the private land.
As for the bridge on American River, it was built by locals helping their neighbor, who was using a skidder to keep the 400-Hwy 18 road open to the Red River side in the winter. ROW was not an issue, but helping this neighbor was at the time.
Palkens involved me and 13 others in this mess when they sent a deputy with a subpoena, and I never even knew who they were. Who is the bully now?
I had a good life at Elk City, but that ended when Palkens involved me and others in this situation.
Melina and Joshua, did you ever try being a good neighbor?
Palkens have already stated that they are the only ones without permission for access through private land to the 400-Hwy 18 road from the Elk City side.
What have you done to get this response? ROW does not mean you have access through everyone at any point, even if there is no existing road. If this were true, I should be able to have access through you, also!
It is not about who is winning but about getting along with your neighbors.
I expect your hostile response because my response always falls on deaf ears.
To those who have had a bad episode with Joshua and Melina, speak up!
There have been at least 41 calls to the sheriff over a wide range of issues by Palkens against others, including kids singing too loud, which is allowed until 10 p.m. for all noises.
