I was systematically driven to a breakdown, by the violation of my most fundamental, constitutional rights for years and, in that state, goaded into making a half-hearted statement I would never have made otherwise. That was then used to opportunistically nullify the rest of my life.

Big ears struck Chris Rock hard and, apparently, the worst that can happen to him is maybe, maybe, he will be a little less acclaimed but still acclaimed.

Read my books, ‘The Perfect Disease’ and ‘Unit 16’ at www.safestreetsarts.info, on the ‘Featured Authors’ page, if you don’t think so.

Douglas Wood

inmate, Idaho State Correctional Institution

Boise

(Editor’s note: Wood, 55, is currently serving a minimum 30- to maximum 40-year sentence for his 2009 convictions in Idaho County on assault with intent to commit a serious felony on a peace officer with a firearm enhancement, and battery on a police officer. Convictions were on assaults committed in 2007 and 2008 on Idaho County Sheriff’s Office personnel.)

