Friends and neighbors,
Recently I was shopping for a water bath canner. Having checked the area stores (shopping locally) and comparing them with online prices, I discovered that the most reasonable price was at Clearwater Builders Supply.
I made the trip into town (20 miles, 40-mile round trip) to purchase the canner. When I presented it to the cashier, it was discovered that the price was actually higher than the price on the shelf. Apparently it had been moved to the wrong location.
To my shame, I was visibly impatient about this minor inconvenience. The clerk checked the shelf and verified that it was in the wrong location. He then politely excused himself and when he returned, with a smile, he said the manager had instructed him to sell it at their cost.
After I headed home I heard that wee voice, you know the one that comes from nowhere, yet from everywhere. That wee voice shamed me for allowing “self” to deprive that awesome business of their reasonable profit. I was convicted that I should pay back the difference.
The next day I made a special trip to CBS. I found the manager and tried to pay the discount difference to him. With a smile he refused to accept the money. He said that no harm was done because they broke even and that if I truly wish to show my appreciation for their customer-friendly attitude, that I would continue to shop there.
I learned something from this experience, that I am human and have issues like all of us, and need to work with my Creator to correct my weakness. And that shopping locally is the absolute best choice.
I must testify that I truly have only had good experiences shopping locally, and have been treated just as nicely by other businesses in our local area.
I have lived in many other places in my life. There is something different about the people and businesses here. Praise God!
C. Dale Ruebush
Kooskia
