Years ago I wrote a letter to the editor of the Lewiston Tribune in which I stated that drugs had been “forced” on me. The Lewiston Tribune then immediately did a big multi-page article about how drugs are not “forced” on “criminals” but are coerced. Well excuse me, but when I was attacked at the gas station on the first frame job and thrown to the ground and put in restraints, it seemed like force to me.
You’ll notice now that none of the vermin in the media can do an “independent, professional, exhaustive” investigation of my case. If a certain sneaky govermental organization that I can’t mention here is framing people in the area, that is of a legitimate public interest. But my case does not further the liberal media’s political agendas.
Both the left and right sides of the political spectrum have an interst in utilizing the psychiactric establishment for political purposes. The right points to the sky and says “God, God, God, God” and that’s all they care about. The left likes coddling criminals and making excuses for bad behavior and mental health and drug treatment serves that purpose for them.
Douglas Wood
Prisoner in Boise
ISCI
Boise
