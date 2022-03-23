“If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves and the truth is not in us. But if we confess our sins, God is faithful and just to forgive our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:8,9).
On a dark-starless-moonless-night, I began my journey down what I thought was a shortcut to Kooskia-via-Kamiah—slipping off the table-top-prairie plateau, winding down a narrow, soft-shouldered, dusty trail—into a steep canyon—in a rusty old pickup—a loaned-Ranger-riding-again—brakes pulling to the right.
Spoiler alert: I didn’t die. Instead, by the fifth creepy corner, I found the first wide spot, backed the tail far in, hugging the mountain—turned around—and tiptoed safely home.
That is a word-picture of repentance.
The Greek word for “repent” is “metanoia”—meaning to stop going the wrong direction—turn around—and go the right direction.
March 2, 2022, Ash Wednesday: Millions of Christians—Catholics and Protestants in the Western Hemisphere—again entered the season of Lent, a time of true repentance, symbolized by receiving ashes—cross-shaped smudge—on the forehead, making the sign of the cross on the heart and—with God’s help—turning around attitudes and actions.
March 7, 2022, Monday: Millions of Eastern Christians—Greek and Russian Orthodox—also entered Great Lent. They too bowed, made the sign of the cross, fasted, prayed—repented—preparing for Holy Week and Pascha—a celebration of the resurrection of Christ, the perfect and final Passover Lamb-of-God who takes away the sin of the world.
In Lent, we repent—turn away from sin—from idolatrous false pride—turn away from playing God.
Feb. 24, 2022, Thursday: Vladimir Putin ordered 150,000 Russian troops to again invade Ukraine—as in 2014—eventually targeting noncombatant Ukrainian civilians of all ages—including a maternity hospital.
Ukrainian Pastor Sergey Narkul (Kyiv Grace Reformed Church) goes daily to bombed, bloody streets, encouraging victims. A TV journalist asked what he’d say to Putin.
The preacher gave the answer that applies to every sinner facing our Holy God:
“Vladimir: Repent—repent of all your evil deeds—because you are not God.”
Amen: “Repent.”
Gary Altman
Grangeville
