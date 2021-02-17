My fellow conservatives: We have an opportunity that has never presented itself before in U.S. history. Conservatives have all the right players in all the right places to implement an Article V Convention of States action.
This is a grassroots movement that will put power back in the control of our citizens. Article V of the Constitution allows two-thirds of the states, through their legislatures, to call a Convention of States where delegates can bypass Congress and propose amendments to the Constitution to reduce the federal government’s power. We need to contact our legislators and encourage them to endorse this action.
Please contact Senator Carl Crabtree at ccrabtree@senate.idaho.gov and Representative Priscilla Giddings at pgiddings@house.idaho.gov Representative Charlie Shepherd can be reached at Idaho State Legislature, State Capitol Building, P.O. Box 83720, Boise, ID 83720. Please help get this effort rolling. Time is short. The opportunity won’t last forever. Conservatives currently have seats in enough states to implement an Article V Convention of States.
Let’s do some “peaceful and patriot” fighting to save this great country.
Roxanne Hicks
Kooskia
