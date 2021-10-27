Next Tuesday, Nov. 2, the patrons of MVSD 244 have the opportunity to choose new leaders for the school board. If you have been paying even a little attention, you know the district has struggled for several years and desperately needs an infusion of new ideas and leadership.
Currently, some candidates seek to turn the focus toward hot-button issues such as Critical Race Theory. This only shows how out of touch they are with the actual workings of our district (as well as state law).
Fortunately, there are qualified candidates with a deep knowledge of our schools, budgeting and the challenges the district faces. Bernadette Edwards (Zone 3) and Katrena Hauger (Zone 5) understand what’s going on with our district because they have invested the time to attend board meetings and ask questions. They have studied the issues! Both know what’s happening because they are conservative, civic minded, small business owners with deep roots in the community. They understand the importance of our public schools and the funding challenges the state has left us with.
These two candidates genuinely want to assure our students receive the best education possible, while also seeing that all funds are used wisely and efficiently in the service of that education. Both are real leaders and understand what public service requires. They know how to listen and utilize feedback as they make difficult decisions. Both have entered the race because they care about our community. They have much to offer and nothing to gain, personally or politically, from this service. They are the public servants our district needs right now.
Let’s make a change, but one that takes us in the right direction. Vote for B or Katrena on Tuesday.
Joe Tosten
Grangeville
