Riggins School District will not adopt the state statutes as their policies. It is time to be transparent by adopting what has already been established by the State of Idaho.
Title 18, Crimes And Punishments, Chapter 15, Children And Vulnerable Adults, 18-1513.Obscene Materials – Dissemination To Minors – Policy. It is hereby declared to be the policy of the legislature to restrain the distribution, promotion, or dissemination of obscene material, or of material harmful to minors, or the performance of obscene performances, or performances harmful to minors. It is found that such materials and performances are a contributing factor to crime, to juvenile crime, and also a basic factor in impairing the ethical and moral development of our youth.
