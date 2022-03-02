The Mountain View School District is again trying to push through another school levy. What part of no do you not understand? The voters already said no.
How about worrying about the seniors who are on fixed incomes rather than worrying constantly about the children? Aren’t we equally important? We are going into WWIII. Inflation has taken a grip on the nation. Food shortages and supply chain issues are everywhere. The price of gas has risen. The price of food has risen. The price of used vehicles has risen. Pet food has risen. Building supplies have risen. Property taxes have risen.
And it is not going to get any better in the next year. We do not need the additional burden of paying for school levies. Social security payments went up 5.9%, but inflation is much higher than that, at about 25%. We are literally going in the hole each month. Many seniors can barely survive.
The state is supposed to fund the schools, not the landowners, most of which are older citizens. Most of the money isn’t going for education anyway, but instead to the payrolls and waste. Let the senior voices be heard for a change. Let’s start thinking about the seniors instead of everything revolving around the kids! Vote no on March 8!
Karen Finch
Kooskia
