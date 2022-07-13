So, we had a mass shooting in Chicago. How is that possible in a city with some of the most stringent gun laws in the United States? Could it be that disarming regular people doesn’t stop the crazy (oops, not PC), mentally challenged ones?
Let’s shift to Lib-think on the sad situation of the 51 dead migrants in the trailer in Texas. How can we stop those evil trailers from killing again? We must immediately get all of them off the road and force the owners to remove the doors. And, of course, sue the manufacturers and hold them responsible for making such deadly devices. I’m sure Joe and Nancy are working on it.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Great idea...on the trucks.
