If Shelly Dumas and her liberal cohorts are anything, they’re consistently hypocritical. I about fell out of my chair reading her last one. It was the typical rally cry of the left in their quest to continue murdering babies and ends with the following; “. . . and don’t force a religious mandate on personal choice.” It’s astounding that violating personal choice is the red line when it comes to protecting the right to choose to murder a baby. However, that same personal choice is considered irresponsible when it comes to the COVID vaccine. I’m a data guy; lets dive in. Since Roe, the U.S. has terminated 60 million babies and averages a little less than a million/year now. Since COVID, around 700,000 people have died who tested positive at time of death, a distinction worth noting. If you succumbed to injuries acquired in an automobile accident, tested positive, your death gets included in the COVID count. The actual number of COVID being the only cause of death is rather murky. Now, according to the CDC, through September of 2020 when fatalities were the highest, here are the stats, and they are presented by number of deaths per million people infected with COVID-19 by age group. Zero to 19 years, 30 deaths or .003 percent; 20-49 years, 200 deaths or .02 percent; 50 to 69 years, 5,000 deaths or .5 percent; 70 years-plus, 54,000 deaths or 5.4 percent. So as you can see, your odds of dying if you contract COVID is exceptionally low, particularly if you’re under 70 years old, yet the left wants to take away that personal choice they covet so much when it comes to terminating babies. Why the double standard, Shelley? Why the crusade to maintain the right of choice to kill a million babies a year, 92 percent of which are purely elective, but not support the same right of choice to receive or not receive a new vaccine, when even if you combine all age groups, your odds of survival are over 94 percent and if you exclude the 70-plus age group is 99.4 percent. Please enlighten me.
Jason Hollibaugh
Grangeville
