Mr. Chmelik, searching through scripture on Psalms 137 was a chore because the two Old Testament translations I have are very different, but I guess since no one has the original text of the Old Testament manuscripts, no one can ever be sure what the scriptures really say.
But regarding the erotic literature in the Song of Solomon, I have a quote from Professor Amy-Jill Levine of Vanderbilt University Divinity School in Nashville, Tennessee, from a “Great Courses” college lecture course: The Song is “a collection of poems spoken first by a woman, then a man, back and forth and back and forth. They rejoice in the joys of each other’s body. They rejoice in the idea of physical love, and, indeed, it’s not even clear that they are married. The Song is clearly erotic. We can see it right at the beginning: ‘Let him kiss me with the kisses of his mouth, for your love is better than wine.’ The poem gets increasingly graphic. Lest there are people here under 18 listening to this tape, I will not read aloud for you Chapter 5, verses 4 to 5, but I encourage you on your own to take a look.” That last statement should tell you just how appropriate this scripture is for children and for anyone under the age of 18. And a small group in Idaho County complains about what’s in a public library?
