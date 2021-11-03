Having seen the value of the Life Flight organization firsthand at several area accidents, I have always purchased their insurance. I never thought I would need it but wanted to support their presence and availability in our area. In July, my wife contracted Delta Covid and was transported by Life Flight helicopter from Grangeville to Nampa, which probably saved her life. The cost for that trip was $82,000.

Medicare and our medi-gap insurance paid about $13,000. Life Flight insurance costs about $65 a year per household, not per person. Without that we would have been responsible for over $69,000. The cost of a Life Flight trip is substantial, but the cost of their insurance is low. Please, check it out.

Lucky Brandt

Kooskia

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments