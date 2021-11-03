Having seen the value of the Life Flight organization firsthand at several area accidents, I have always purchased their insurance. I never thought I would need it but wanted to support their presence and availability in our area. In July, my wife contracted Delta Covid and was transported by Life Flight helicopter from Grangeville to Nampa, which probably saved her life. The cost for that trip was $82,000.
Medicare and our medi-gap insurance paid about $13,000. Life Flight insurance costs about $65 a year per household, not per person. Without that we would have been responsible for over $69,000. The cost of a Life Flight trip is substantial, but the cost of their insurance is low. Please, check it out.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.